Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, TMO, WHR

November 14, 2023 — 02:35 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 15,706 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 12,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $482.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $482.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 5,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 585,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

