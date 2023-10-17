Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, COIN, CYTK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 47,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 262.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 100,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 21,967 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 141.6% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,800 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, COIN options, or CYTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GDEV YTD Return
NPT Videos
HWKN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.