News & Insights

Markets
LULU

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, COIN, CYTK

October 17, 2023 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 47,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 262.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 100,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 21,967 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 141.6% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,800 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, COIN options, or CYTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GDEV YTD Return
 NPT Videos
 HWKN Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU
COIN
CYTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.