Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, COIN, CYTK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 47,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 262.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 100,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 21,967 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 141.6% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,800 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

