Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LULU, BCOR, NKLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 12,424 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
Blucora Inc (Symbol: BCOR) options are showing a volume of 2,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.6% of BCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,300 underlying shares of BCOR. Below is a chart showing BCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 85,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.6% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 20,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
