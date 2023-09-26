Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LSXMK, SRPT, NTNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK), where a total volume of 7,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 727,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 5,092 contracts, representing approximately 509,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 15,255 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,100 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

