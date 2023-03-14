Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LSI, NATI, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), where a total volume of 4,968 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 496,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of LSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of LSI. Below is a chart showing LSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) options are showing a volume of 6,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of NATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,800 underlying shares of NATI. Below is a chart showing NATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 19,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,900 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

