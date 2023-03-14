Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LSI, NATI, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), where a total volume of 4,968 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 496,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of LSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of LSI. Below is a chart showing LSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) options are showing a volume of 6,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of NATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,800 underlying shares of NATI. Below is a chart showing NATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 19,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,900 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LSI options, NATI options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
ETFs Holding OLLI
TRV Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.