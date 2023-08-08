Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, PFE, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 6,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 659,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 115,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 31,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 51,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 4,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, PFE options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: YOGA Videos
DLR Insider Buying
FOGO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.