Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, PFE, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 6,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 659,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 115,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 31,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 51,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 4,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

