Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, LVS, WDFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 7,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 742,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 26,149 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,500 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 99,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 75 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,500 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

