Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRCX, GFS, HRMY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 11,404 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 10,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.6% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY) saw options trading volume of 4,984 contracts, representing approximately 498,400 underlying shares or approximately 76.8% of HRMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of HRMY. Below is a chart showing HRMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

