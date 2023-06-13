Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LOW, GOGO, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 13,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 2,377 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 547,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,472 contracts, representing approximately 347,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 831,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, GOGO options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

