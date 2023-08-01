Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LMAT, MSTR, TPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), where a total volume of 1,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 150,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 175.6% of LMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 85,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of LMAT. Below is a chart showing LMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 12,539 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 142.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) saw options trading volume of 3,687 contracts, representing approximately 368,700 underlying shares or approximately 125.8% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
