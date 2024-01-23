Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LII, T, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), where a total volume of 1,245 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 124,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of LII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,600 underlying shares of LII. Below is a chart showing LII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 231,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 49,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,850 contracts, representing approximately 485,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,900 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

