Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LEU, CVS, SWKS

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 49,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 4,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 10,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
