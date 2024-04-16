Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LEN, KMT, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 8,644 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 864,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) options are showing a volume of 2,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of KMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of KMT. Below is a chart showing KMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 11,815 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,600 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

