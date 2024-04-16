Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LEN, KMT, CZR

Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) options are showing a volume of 2,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of KMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of KMT. Below is a chart showing KMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 11,815 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,600 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
