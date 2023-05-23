Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LEN, FIVE, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 6,551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 655,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.5% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 2,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 263,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 649,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 203,560 contracts, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 75,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

