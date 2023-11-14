Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LEN, BAC, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 8,819 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 881,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 244,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 43,278 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

