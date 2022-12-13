Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCID, UNH, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total volume of 125,026 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 16,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 55,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,500 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LCID options, UNH options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

