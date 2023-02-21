Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LAZR, LBRDK, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR), where a total of 261,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 299.9% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 82,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Liberty Broadband Corp (Symbol: LBRDK) saw options trading volume of 18,022 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 271.5% of LBRDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,100 underlying shares of LBRDK. Below is a chart showing LBRDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 13,449 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 238% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LAZR options, LBRDK options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
