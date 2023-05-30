Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, PG, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 54,932 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 8,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 26,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 112,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 17,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, PG options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

