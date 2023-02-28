Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, LNG, RDNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 45,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 9,078 contracts, representing approximately 907,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,900 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, LNG options, or RDNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

