Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JPM, LNG, RDNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 45,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 9,078 contracts, representing approximately 907,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And RadNet Inc (Symbol: RDNT) options are showing a volume of 821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of RDNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,900 underlying shares of RDNT. Below is a chart showing RDNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, LNG options, or RDNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By George Soros
Arthur J. Gallagher Stock Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BOAS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.