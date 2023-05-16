Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, COIN, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 36,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 14,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 78,944 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,500 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 11,010 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, COIN options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: OEL Historical Stock Prices
WSFS Videos
ASB Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.