Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, COIN, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 36,196 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 14,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 78,944 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,500 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 11,010 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

