JNJ

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: JNJ, CHTR, DOW

November 29, 2022 — 04:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 28,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 2,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 5,446 contracts, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 23,883 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,300 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

