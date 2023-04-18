Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ISRG, HD, REGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 7,530 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 753,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 16,409 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 2,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, HD options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
