Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IRTC, LAZR, AUPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC), where a total of 3,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.4% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 376,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,100 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 53,566 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 33,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) saw options trading volume of 18,237 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,400 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
