Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IRM, AXSM, MPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total of 7,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 754,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,600 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 4,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 438,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 17,904 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IRM options, AXSM options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EATV Options Chain
Funds Holding ELKU
VRTU Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.