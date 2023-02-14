Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IRM, AXSM, MPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total of 7,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 754,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,600 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 4,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 438,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 17,904 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

