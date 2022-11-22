Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INTC, ATVI, SIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 188,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 27,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 26,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,300 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 2,983 contracts, representing approximately 298,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
