Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INSW, DUOL, RITM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW), where a total volume of 3,239 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 323,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 2,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 443,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,300 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) saw options trading volume of 22,460 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of RITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RITM. Below is a chart showing RITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
