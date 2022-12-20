Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INSP, NNOX, FIVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total of 1,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 314,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,800 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) saw options trading volume of 1,941 contracts, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,900 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 6,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 603,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
