News & Insights

Markets
INSP

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INSP, GME, UPWK

November 07, 2023 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total volume of 4,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 462,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 19,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) options are showing a volume of 9,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 904,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,400 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INSP options, GME options, or UPWK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Mastercard MACD
 SLNG YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INSP
GME
UPWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.