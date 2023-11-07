Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: INSP, GME, UPWK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP), where a total volume of 4,628 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 462,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 758,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 19,024 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) options are showing a volume of 9,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 904,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,400 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

