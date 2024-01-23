Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HUBG, UNH, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG), where a total volume of 1,091 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 109,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 16,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 15,086 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 3,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,900 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

