Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HPQ, DKS, VZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 22,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,400 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 11,652 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 87,025 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 6,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,000 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
