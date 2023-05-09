Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HOLX, ABBV, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX), where a total of 7,207 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 720,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of HOLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,400 underlying shares of HOLX. Below is a chart showing HOLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 27,683 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 13,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 31,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

