Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HLIT, PII, VRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Harmonic, Inc. (Symbol: HLIT), where a total volume of 8,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 841,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of HLIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,800 underlying shares of HLIT. Below is a chart showing HLIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 5,314 contracts, representing approximately 531,400 underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 27,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

