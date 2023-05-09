Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HIMS, AKAM, GXO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total of 16,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,500 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 5,482 contracts, representing approximately 548,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 3,152 contracts, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares or approximately 41% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

