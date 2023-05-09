News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HIMS, AKAM, GXO

May 09, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total of 16,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,500 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 5,482 contracts, representing approximately 548,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 3,152 contracts, representing approximately 315,200 underlying shares or approximately 41% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 769,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, AKAM options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

