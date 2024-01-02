Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HE, BOWL, HUBS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), where a total of 17,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,800 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) saw options trading volume of 8,096 contracts, representing approximately 809,600 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,800 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 2,640 contracts, representing approximately 264,000 underlying shares or approximately 64% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HE options, BOWL options, or HUBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.