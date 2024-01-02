Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HE, BOWL, HUBS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), where a total of 17,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,800 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) saw options trading volume of 8,096 contracts, representing approximately 809,600 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,800 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 2,640 contracts, representing approximately 264,000 underlying shares or approximately 64% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HE options, BOWL options, or HUBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
LW Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MTR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.