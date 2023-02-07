Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: HD, VFC, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 20,551 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:
VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 29,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 4,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,600 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 39,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 11,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
