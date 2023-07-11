Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, MRNA, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 17,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 19,182 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 8,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

