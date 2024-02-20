Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, FDX, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 16,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,511 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 316,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 23,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, FDX options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding ACLX
UNXL Videos
SSD shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.