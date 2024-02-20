Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GS, FDX, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 16,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 14,511 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 316,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 23,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

