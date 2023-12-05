Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRND, ZM, LAZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND), where a total of 10,928 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 177.9% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 614,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,100 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 77,287 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 48,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) saw options trading volume of 13,166 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 135.8% of LAZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,800 underlying shares of LAZ. Below is a chart showing LAZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
