Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GPOR, NOW, GT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gulfport Energy Corp. (Symbol: GPOR), where a total of 1,028 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.8% of GPOR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 145,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GPOR. Below is a chart showing GPOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 9,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 983,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 21,535 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 3,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,400 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
