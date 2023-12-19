Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, MRNA, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 214,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 25,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 33,776 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 15,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, MRNA options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

