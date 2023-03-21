Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, LRCX, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 232,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 27,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 7,164 contracts, representing approximately 716,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 52,069 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 4,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, LRCX options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
