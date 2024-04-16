Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, ENV, SAGE

Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) saw options trading volume of 2,396 contracts, representing approximately 239,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 3,842 contracts, representing approximately 384,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 789,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
