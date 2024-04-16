Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, ENV, SAGE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 135,167 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 14,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) saw options trading volume of 2,396 contracts, representing approximately 239,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 3,842 contracts, representing approximately 384,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 789,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, ENV options, or SAGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.