News & Insights

Markets
GOOGL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOGL, ENV, SAGE

April 16, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 135,167 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 14,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) saw options trading volume of 2,396 contracts, representing approximately 239,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of ENV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of ENV. Below is a chart showing ENV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 3,842 contracts, representing approximately 384,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 789,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, ENV options, or SAGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMAL
 NXL Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
ENV
SAGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.