Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, ABR, TIPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 185,709 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 6,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) saw options trading volume of 31,095 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 22,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) options are showing a volume of 507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

