Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GNRC, AA, LUV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 3,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 825,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,200 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 19,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,600 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 26,816 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, AA options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
