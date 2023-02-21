Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GES, M, TJX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total volume of 2,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 276,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 41,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 4,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,600 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 29,496 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,700 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GES options, M options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MKC.V YTD Return
Institutional Holders of CRTN
USMV Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.