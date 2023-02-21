Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GES, M, TJX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total volume of 2,760 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 276,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 41,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 4,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,600 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 29,496 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,700 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GES options, M options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.