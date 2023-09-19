Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GES, GME, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total of 9,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 930,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 21,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 219,541 contracts, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 25,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

