Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GES, GME, BAC

September 19, 2023 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total of 9,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 930,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,500 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 21,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 219,541 contracts, representing approximately 22.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 25,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GES options, GME options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

