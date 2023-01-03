Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GE, DPZ, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 31,165 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 3,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 11,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
