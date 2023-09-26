Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSR, TMUS, UNFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), where a total volume of 109,189 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.1% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 12,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 98,797 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 173.6% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 25,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 7,867 contracts, representing approximately 786,700 underlying shares or approximately 140.4% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,500 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

