Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSR, DPZ, OHI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), where a total volume of 72,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 149.8% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 6,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 687,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,900 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) saw options trading volume of 25,313 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 135.4% of OHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,700 underlying shares of OHI. Below is a chart showing OHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
