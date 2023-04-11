Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLY, PSMT, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 23,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,800 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) options are showing a volume of 657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,100 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 173,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 11,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, PSMT options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: The Online Investor
PEG Dividend Growth Rate
Institutional Holders of THR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.