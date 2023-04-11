Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLY, PSMT, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 23,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,800 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) options are showing a volume of 657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,100 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 173,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 11,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

